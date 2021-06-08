Agent 47 has an extensive wardrobe throughout the Hitman series. Hitman 3 is no different. There are even some exclusive outfits that you can earn and use in every location throughout the Hitman reboot trilogy. In this guide, we’ll explain how to unlock the Tuxedo with Gloves outfit. One of the most stylish looks for our handsome assassin.

How to unlock the Tuxedo with Gloves in Hitman 3

The only way to unlock this outfit is by completing an Elusive Target in the Paris location. The first Elusive Target in this location for the game was the Black Hat. If you completed it, you would have unlocked the Tuxedo with Gloves. If you didn’t manage to complete it, then keep an eye out for any upcoming Elusive Targets in this location. All you have to do is complete one.

What is the Tuxedo with Gloves outfit?

Image via Io Interactive

This outfit is an exclusive variant of the Tuxedo suit. The key difference is that Agent 47 is wearing a pair of black gloves with it, making him look much more like an assassin, keen to conceal every trace of evidence. Alternatively, he may simply want to avoid touching anything anyone else has. After all, there’s no hand sanitizer in these games.

Tuxedo with Gloves won’t unlock after completing the Black Hat Elusive Target

The latest Elusive Target in Hitman 3, the Black Hat, has been causing problems for players over the last week or so. All players who complete the mission don’t see the outfit unlock in the reward screen. IO Interactive has responded to the community and clarified that there is an issue with the outfit unlocking.

The target is still in town, but no rewards came with them…



If you're looking for the Tuxedo with Gloves unlock that you *should* get for completing this contract, it's missing. Stay tuned for updates. https://t.co/iO6LVkO1UP — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) June 7, 2021

Players have been told to wait for an update. It sounds like the outfit will be automatically unlocked for anyone who has completed the Elusive Target. We’ll update this article when we know more.