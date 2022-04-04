How to unlock Trade Federation Landing Craft (Micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are multiple starships, vehicles, and characters you can unlock as you progress through the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Many of these characters and vehicles become available after you complete the episodes and explore the game, but several open up after you complete the collectible challenges. In this guide, we will cover how to unlock the Trade Federation Landing Craft (Micro) in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

In Episode I, the Trade Federation Landing Craft vehicle becomes available during the Outmanned But Not Out-Gungan-Ed mission. We recommend working on this unlock after completing it once, and you have access to free play.

Mini kit 1

The first mini kit will be stuck inside of a container. The only way to access it is to use an Engineer’s Breaker Blaster. You can unlock the Breaker Blaster by playing through Episode VII: The Force Awakens, and unlocking it when playing as Rey. Now, when playing through the mission, have your Engineer equip their Breaker Blast to destroy the crate, and access the mini-kit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 2

The second mini kit will require you to use a Jedi or Dark Side character. Anyone who can use the force. You’ll need to reassemble the broken statue and place it in the correct one after. After all of the pieces have been stacked together, the mini kit will appear.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 3

The third mini-kit is available by destroying the small canister using a grenade. You can destroy it by using any Villain character and throwing a grenade at it. Upon destruction, the mini kit will appear for you to pick up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 4

The fourth mini kit is on the far side of the shield and is inside a gold object. The only way to destroy a gold object is to use a Bounty Hunter character and repeatedly blast it until it explodes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Mini kit 5

The fifth and final mini kit is available after you destroy all five floating probe droids outside the shield. You can see them flying in the air, and they are indicated on the map with the circles on your map. You destroy these at any time before you reconstruct the catapult and begin the final phase of the assault.