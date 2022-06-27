MX vs. ATV Legends offers a wide variety of different vehicles, but many of these won’t be available to players from the onset of the game. To get new ones, users will have to do a bit of work, in order to unlock some different rides. But, what exactly needs to be done in order to unlock vehicles in MX vs. ATV Legends? Let’s take a look at what you need to know.

How to unlock vehicles in MX vs. ATV Legends

In order to unlock vehicles in MX vs. ATV Legends, users will need to complete a number of different objectives. First off, users will begin with a stock Rainbow Motorsport bike. After playing through the first portions of the campaign and going through the tutorial, as well as the first races, the stock ATV and UTVs will also be unlocked.

Those will be the first vehicles added to your collection. To get more, go into the Main Menu and select “Garage.” Here, you will be able to find all the vehicles and bikes that you currently own, as well as the ones that are locked.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock a vehicle, hover over one that has the lock icon, and select it with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). Keep in mind, however, that you might not be able to get the one you want right off the bat if you don’t have the necessary funds to unlock them yet.

Also, we do want to note that some vehicles can be unlocked through the career mode. For example, Rawlings will give you one of this Rainbow motocross bikes upon completing the Southern California Triple Crown.