After progressing through Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you can unlock a mini-game known as Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted. In this mini-game, you must match items requested from the customer with the items in front of Kirby. Help Wanted is a decent way to earn some coins if you’re tired of wandering through the stages, so here’s how to unlock Waddle Dee Cafe: Help Wanted in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you must progress and unlock the second area Everbay Coast. Next, you need to have collected 60 Waddle Dees in the stages — there’s only 46 in the Natural Plains, so you’ll have to dip into the Everbay Coast to find a few. Once you’ve collected 60, head back to Waddle Dee Town and speak with the Waddle Dee sitting outside of the Cafe to begin playing the minigame.

The mini-game has three difficulties: Easy, Hustle, and Frenzy. Easy difficult only has two items to deal with, while Hustle and Frenzy have three and four, respectively. Furthermore, tougher difficulties have a shorter timeframe to get an order correct, with Frenzy being the lowest. At the end of a successful shift, you’ll be rewarded with Coins based on your difficulty, alongside other modifiers such as highest combo, number of incorrect orders, etc.