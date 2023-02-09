The Vivarium is a unique location in Hogwarts Legacy. It’s a section of the Room of Requirement that you can use to store any beast you’ve captured in the wild, giving you access to their helpful resources to upgrade your gear while you progress through the game. You start with a small section of it, but eventually, you’re going to need more room. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade and expand your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy.

When can you upgrade and expand the Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy?

It’s important to note that you cannot upgrade a Vivarium. You cannot add more space to any room. You can, however, expand it and unlock more rooms. Each room you open will come with additional locations for your beasts to roam around, giving them plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors without worrying about poachers wandering around Hogwarts.

How you go about unlocking the other rooms in the Vivarium comes down to completing side quests. Beyond the starting Vivarium, the Forest one, you can unlock three different locations: a Coastal, a Grassland, and a Swamp Vivarium. You can only unlock these by completing various side quests scattered throughout Hogwarts Legacy, and they won’t immediately be available for you to grab and complete. You may need to work through the main story quests for these tasks to become available.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Coastal Vivarium unlocks when you complete The Plight of the House-Elf, where you assist Deek in looking for his friend. The Grassland Meadow Vivarium unlocks when you complete the Phoenix Rising side quest. The last location, the Swamp Vivarium, becomes available when you complete the Foal of the Dead side quest.

Don’t fret too much about missing out on these Vivarium upgrades. Instead, we recommend focusing on the main story of Hogwarts Legacy and naturally finding them as you play the game.