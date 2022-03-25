One of the new features of Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the ability to upgrade your copy abilities. This allows your favorite copy ability to do even more damage or carry more utility. The method to upgrading copy abilities isn’t unlocked from the get-go, however, so here’s how to upgrade copy abilities in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

First, you will need to clear the Natural Plains area, which will require you to defeat the zone boss Gorimondo. Upon showing that overgrown gorilla who’s boss, you’ll be warped back to Waddle Dee Town. Here, you’ll notice that a new building has been added: Waddle Dee’s Weapon Shop. This building houses every copy ability you’ve found out in the wild, allowing you to swap to what you want before entering a mission. However, this is also where you can upgrade copy abilities.

When you enter the shop for the first time, Waddle Dee will give you enough materials to upgrade an ability once — either the Fire or the Cutter ability. However, in the future, you can upgrade other abilities by locating their blueprints out in the various stages. Each upgrade to level 2 requires 500 Coins and 2 Rare Stones, which can be located in the Treasure Maps unlocked by progressing.