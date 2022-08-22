Whenever you add a vehicle to your garage in Saints Row, you receive it in its base form. It doesn’t come with anything exciting unless you unlock it through story progression or by completing side quests in the game. However, if you find a car you enjoy taking around town and using on missions, you can upgrade it to become more valuable. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade vehicles in Saints Row.

Upgrading vehicles and how it works in Saints Row

Before upgrading a vehicle, ensure you’ve brought it to your garage and unlocked it. Any car you bring to JR’s garage, or one you drive over to your headquarters, will be available in your collection. After that, visit your garage, and you will have the full list of every vehicle you can summon in Saints Row. You can also choose to customize each car to fit your style, and this is where you upgrade them. You can start upgrading your vehicles when you reach level five.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Select the car you want to upgrade from your available list, and pick the Customize option. At the bottom of this section will be an Equipment, Upgrade Kit, and Signature Ability tab. The Upgrade Kit will directly boost this vehicle’s overall performance, improving its speed, performance, durability, and handling while you drive it. For cars you prefer to drive all the time, we recommend upgrading them as often as possible using the funds you acquire from completing missions and upgrading your ventures in Santo Ileso.

A vehicle can receive three upgrades before all of its stats reach the maximum. These upgrades are permanent and carry over for any version of that car you summon from any of your vehicle garages. You can reach the highest upgrade kit when you reach level 15.