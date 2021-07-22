How to upgrade your character in Death’s Door

Life can be fleeting, and it’s important to upgrade your stats as much as possible in Death’s Door. The bosses are challenging, and some enemies in the dungeons can be tricky to deal with. With your collected souls, you can improve your character in multiple ways. Here is how you do it.

The crow has the last laugh

Screenshot by Gamepur

Death’s Door, just like its art style, can be quite strange with its game mechanics. And something you can easily miss during your adventure is how you can level up up your crow as you can’t do it from an in-game menu. Instead, you must go back to your hub by going to the closest door in your vicinity. Once you’re back in your gloomy monochromatic home, find your way down to the main office in the center of the hub. You’ll see fellow crows typing their lives away, but the person you want to head up to is right in the top middle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He’s the biggest crow out of the lot, who’s writing with a quill rather than typing on a keyboard. Darwin the Vault Keeper will then take you to an upgrade screen. You’ll find Strength, Dexterity, Haste, and Magic. If you prefer damaging your opponent with the sword, we’d recommend upgrading your strength and dexterity first. If you prefer to use the bow and arrow, go with haste and dexterity.

