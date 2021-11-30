How to upgrade your tools in Len’s Island

In survival games, like Len’s Island, upgrading your base of operations in a timely manner often requires upgrading your tools first. Unlike other survival games, however, Len’s Island doesn’t directly explain how to do this, instead encouraging you to figure it out on your own. However, if you simply want to know how to upgrade and not fiddle with hidden menus, look no further.

The first step is to build a Workbench, which requires 12 Salvaged Metal, 10 Fibers, and 50 Wood. Make sure you build it in a safe location, preferably inside your base, or at least protected somewhat from the roaming monsters. Next, you will need to upgrade it. In the screenshot above, there is a tiny button when you access your Workbench via left-clicking that says “Upgrade to Level 2”.

This upgrade will require 40 Fibers, 200 Wood, 70 Salvaged Metal, and 45 Iron Shards — not an insignificant sum. You can find all of these materials nearby, thankfully. However, in order to carry the high amount of Wood, you need to get a better Backpack. Head to the north-east of the island and repair the bridge to Bridgewater. Find the Tailor, and you will be able to purchase an Adventuer’s Backpack — for 75 Gold. We recommend you either farm resources to sell, or if you’re pretty good at Blackjack, head south of Bridgewater and hit up the Pirate to win some coins. Once you’ve obtained the Backpack and upgraded your Workbench, you can then craft higher tiers of Tools.