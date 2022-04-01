How to use a created stadium for Franchise in MLB The Show 22

Thanks to the power of current-gen platforms, those on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 are able to create their own ballparks in MLB The Show 22 and implement them into almost every mode. This has the potential to dramatically alter how players’ experience something like Franchise, as a created stadium could turn a bad team into a power-hitting dynasty. Here’s how to transfer these works of art into the multi-season mode.

It’s important to first note that stadiums can only be created and downloaded through the Create tab in the main menu. However, once these creations are saved, you’ll want to head back into Franchise and click on the MLB logo in the top-right corner. This tab holds a “Stadium Assignments” option that allows you to see and change every minor and major league team’s ballpark. This can be done by clicking on the stadium you want to swap out and pressing the left bumper to pull up your created stadium’s load slot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those interested in a major shake-up, there is no limit as to how many created stadiums you can implement into your Franchise. Though, from our experience, it doesn’t appear these changes affect the scores of simulated games. So, if you give each team a ballpark that is extremely easy to hit home runs in, final scores around the league aren’t likely to be in the double digits every game.

