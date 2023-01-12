How to use a Loom in Stranded Deep

Stranded Deep will have you scouring many islands to find the resources you need for crafting and building various items, but being able to make some of those necessities on your own will surely come in handy. One thing that the game doesn’t do a great job of is explaining what each item does. If you have been looking through the crafting menu and seen the Loom, here is how to use it.

What does the Loom do in Stranded Deep?

To make a Loom in Stranded Deep, your Crafting level needs to be at least level 2 and you need four Lashings and six Sticks.

After you have created and placed a Loom somewhere in Stranded Deep, you can use it to create Cloth. This item will randomly appear on shores when you go to islands, but with this, you can create the resource from four Fibrous Leaves.

When you walk up to the Loom, you will notice that there is no prompt to interact with it. Instead, have your items in your inventory, stand near the Loom while looking at it, and bring up your crafting menu. Scroll down in the Tool section until you find Cloth. From there, select it to craft it like you would any other item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It is a bit odd to have a dedicated item in the game for creating Cloth, but you don’t interact with it directly. It’s a weird quirk with Stranded Deep, but there are other items, like the Furnace, that work the same way when creating items in them. With the operating Loom, you no longer need to get lucky to find Cloth around the area. You can make it whenever you want for a new Water Still, Fire Torch, or Bandage for taking care of an injury.