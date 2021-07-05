Flying through the air is a freeing feeling that humans don’t get to experience enough. Sure, you could jump on an airplane, but that’s relatively tame and boring. We need something like a jetpack or wings that allow us to jump off mountains and soar through the sky. Fortunately, if you play Minecraft, you can set yourself up to do this if you come across an Elytra. Here is how to use Fireworks with an Elytra in Minecraft.

Before you can use the two items together, you obviously first need to acquire an Elytra and some Fireworks. An Elytra can be found in The End after defeating the Enderdragon, while Fireworks need to be crafted.

To craft a Firework, you are going to want to gather Paper and Gunpowder. To make good looking Fireworks, you need to make Firework Stars, but we don’t want them for Elytra purposes since they will damage you if you are playing in Survival. Make as many rockets as you wish, then equip your Elytra to your chest plate section.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now that you have your Elytra and your Fireworks, you are ready to fly. First, jump off a high ledge and begin gliding with your Elytra. When you want to get more altitude or go faster, aim yourself so you won’t crash into anything then use your Firework in your hand by pressing the left trigger on console or right-click on PC. This will send the rocket behind you, and you will burst forward for a short duration. Keep using the fireworks in succession to gain as much speed as possible.