How to use Full Edit Mode in The Sims 4

One of the best things in The Sims 4 is the character editor. Most players spend more time editing characters than they spend actually playing the game. However, one problem we all have is that we can only access the full character edit mode at the start of the game. What if we don’t like how our children look? Or the traits of that nice boy or gal that we want to marry? Well, this is when the CAS (create-a-sim) Full Edit Mode comes in. Here is how to use the CAS Full Edit Mode in The Sims 4.

How to enable cheats and the CAS Full Edit Mode in The Sims 4

To use the CAS Full Edit Mode in The Sims 4 you will first have to enable cheats. Here is how to enable cheats in The Sims 4:

Open the cheat console by pressing CTRL + Shift + C on PC (all four triggers at once on consoles and Command + Shift + C on Mac). Input “testingcheats on” in the console.

Now all cheats will work in your The Sims 4 game. Now you will have to enable the CAS Full Edit Mode by inserting this code “cas.fulleditmode” into the cheat console.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will now have the ability to open up the create-a-sim menu you used at the start of the game on all the sims in The Sims 4. To close the cheat console, press the same buttons you used to open it.

To start using the CAS Full Edit Mode in The Sims 4 now, all you have to do is hold Shift on your keyboard and click on the sim you want to edit. A special bubble menu will appear which has the “Modify in CAS” option. Press it and you will enter the CAS Full Edit Mode for that sim.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To use the Full Edit Mode on consoles, you will have to hold down O and X on PS (or A and B on Xbox) and click on the sim you want to edit. Then just select the “Modify in CAS” bubble and you will be able to edit everything about that sim.

You can edit your own sims as well using this method. There is no sim this cheat will be limited to.