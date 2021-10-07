How to use photo mode in Far Cry 6

At this point in time, photo mode has become a staple in modern video games. Why not? It’s great to get some cool screenshots of your protagonist going crazy things or snagging an amazing picture of the scenery to use as you new background. Far Cry 6 has a pretty in-depth photo mode to get all the pictures you could want. Here’s how to use it.

Photo mode features

There are a lot of photo modes out there and Far Cry 6’s has a bunch of options to comb through. Some of the highlights are:

Camera View – switch from first and third person view

Mode – switch from studio mode or live mode

Hide People/Animals – hide your surroundings to get rid of unwanted photobombs

Player Facial Expression – switch from a variety of facial expressions to match the mood

Player Pose – switch between 28 different poses

Weather – switch between the various weather effects

Filter – switch between six different filters

Models – add different items from the game to spice up the photo

Acid Effect – add different effects to your character like poison clouds and EMP grenade effects

Those are notable effects that you can add to the photos you take. Of course, you still have access to other alterations like film grain, vignette, brightness, etc. Use these to enhance your photos as much as you want.

How to access photo mode

To access photo mode, you will first want to access the menu and scroll over to the system tab like in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once in the system menu, select photo mode. This will immediately pull up photo mode in third person view. Unfortunately, you can’t access photo mode in mid air to get some sweet aerial shots. Once in photo mode, you will get a list of all the button options to hide the UI, ascend/descend, rotate, and reset the camera.