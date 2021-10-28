How to use photo mode in Riders Republic

There’s a lot to learn in Riders Republic. In fact, the lengthy tutorial is split into seven different sections. It can be easy to miss out on some information when there’s so much to digest in such a short amount of time. One feature you can end up missing very easily is the photo mode in Riders Republic. You’d be forgiven for assuming the game didn’t have a photo mode at all; rather than being mapped to a specific button or the thumbsticks like in other games, it’s found under a vaguely-named menu.

To launch the photo mode in Riders Republic, you’ll first need to bring up the Tools Wheel. On console, the Tools Wheel is mapped to the left D-Pad button by default. You’ll notice the photo mode is hidden here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you’re free to capture the game’s stunning vistas, your silliest outfits, or your gnarliest wipeouts. The options for Photo Mode are a bit limited and basic, especially in comparison to other Ubisoft games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but you’ll still be able to put some personal touches with filters and weather effects. When you’re finished tweaking your snapshot, you can upload the photo to the community for other players to see.