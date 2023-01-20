How to use Sommie in Fire Emblem Engage

In Fire Emblem Engage, players will make heavy use of a sanctuary called Somniel where various events will take place and vendors will aggregate as their grand adventure continues. Some of these events will offer temporary bonuses to players, while others will greatly reduce the amount of grinding is necessary to unlock max report with allies. Sommie is a guardian spirit that wanders around Somniel shortly after Chapter 6 — here’s to to make sure you’re using him fully.

Mysterious Shrine in Somniel

When wandering about Somniel, a tunnel can be found in the southern region. This tunnel houses a mysterious shrine that players cannot interact with until they pass a certain point in the main campaign. Once Sommie has been unlocked, walking through this area will introduce players to this mysterious benefactor, at which point players can begin using Sommie in earnest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Using Sommie in Fire Emblem Engage

Once Sommie is introduced, the Shrine is renamed to Sommie’s Shrine, and players can interact with it in three ways. First, and least important, is the ability to dress up Sommie as you see fit. Sommie will end up strolling about the grounds of Somniel, so spending a brief moment or two to ensure it’s cute will likely be well spent.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other two ways of interacting with Sommie will result in its heart meter gradually increasing, and will also offer players Bond Fragments and rarely Spirit Gems, which all allies love to receive as a gift. Sommie will only give out two gifts between every battle, however, so knowing how to interact to receive both is vital to optimize progression with allies. Players will need to both feed and pet Sommie.

What to feed Sommie in Fire Emblem Engage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sommie is not the pickiest eater, but you should still feed it its preferences. After feeding Sommie a food from your inventory, it will either whimper (hates the food), bark (enjoyed the food), or bark while jumping (loved the food). Thus far, these are the food preferences we’ve discovered with Sommie:

Hates Likes Loves Onion Cabbage Rare Vegetable Nuts Herb Apple Eggs Tomato Orange Potato Peach Wheat Flour Grapes Berries Rare Fruit Carp Milk Rice Beans

How to pet Sommie

It seems like a silly caveat, but there is a method to the madness after feeding Sommie and receiving the first gift. Pet Sommie two or three times, then attempt to leave tghe petting activity. It’s rarely the first petting after a food, but Sommie does drop twice between battles — once from feeding, and once from petting. Failing to pet enough will result in a loss of the possible items, although they typically aren’t going to shake the foundations of the game with their power.