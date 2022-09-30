How to use the Atronach Forge in Skyrim

The Atronach Forge is a device in Skyrim that can be used to summon certain magical objects. Requiring a sacrifice of specific ingredient items in order to function, the Atronach Forge can be used to force spawn incredibly rare enemies, spells, weapons, armor, and alchemy ingredients provided that you use the correct summoning recipe for each. This guide will explain the process for summoning a certain outcome, and provide some of the more worthwhile summoning recipes to try.

Using the Atronach Forge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Atronach Forge can only be found in The Midden, the dungeon constituting the basement of the College of Winterhold. Access to this area of its campus requires formally joining the college, though it can be used freely by even the most novice of its students.

The default form of the Atronach Forge can only summon hostile unbound creatures, such as elemental Atronachs and various Dremora. However, in order to use the Atronach Forge to its fullest, you must first activate it by using a Sigil Stone on its pedestal. The process of gaining this Sigil Stone demands no less than 90 Conjuration, and tasks you with summoning and twice defeating a dremora while in the college’s Hall of Attainment.

With the Atronach Forge fully powered up, you can then place items in the offering box at the head of the device. If the items placed within this box correlate to one of a few specific recipes, these items will be consumed and used in the conjuration of an item when the lever next to it is pulled.

All Atronach Forge recipes

If used correctly, the Atronach Forge can be used to produce spell tomes, scrolls, and staves for several high-tier Conjuration summons. The Atronach Forge is also one of very few methods to reliably obtain Daedric Armor and weapons. When following a recipe on this list, assume that every item placed inside the offering box will be deleted in the process of conjuring your desired item.

Flame Atronach One Ruby, one Fire Salts Frost Atronach One Sapphire, one Frost Salts Storm Atronach One Amethyst, one Void Salts Dremora One Skull, one Daedra Heart, one piece of animal meat (Dog, Horker, Horse, Goat, Mammoth) Spell Tome: Conjure Flame Atronach One Ruined Book, one Fire Salts, one Dragon’s Tongue, one Bear Pelt Spell Tome: Conjure Frost Atronach One Ruined Book, one Frost Mirriam, one Ice Wolf Pelt, one Frost Salts Spell Tome: Conjure Storm Atronach One Ruined Book, one Void Salts, one Deathbell, one Mammoth Tusk Spell Tome: Soul Trap One Ruined Book, one Salt Pile, one Torchbug Thorax, one Soul Gem Staff of the Flame Atronach One Broom, one Fire Salts, one Corundum Ingot, one Greater Soul Gem Staff of the Frost Atronach One Broom, one Frost Salts, one Refined Moonstone, one Greater Soul Gem Staff of the Storm Atronach One Broom, one Void Salts, one Orichalcum Ingot, one Greater Soul Gem Scroll of Conjure Flame Atronach One Roll of Paper, one Fire Salts, one Charcoal Scroll of Conjure Frost Atronach One Roll of Paper, one Frost Salts, one Charcoal Scroll of Conjure Storm Atronach One Roll of Paper, one Void Salts, one Charcoal Conjurer’s Elixir One Empty Wine Bottle, one Ectoplasm, one Soul Gem Fire Salts One Salt Pile, one Ruby, one Soul Gem Frost Salts One Salt Pile, one Sapphire, one Soul Gem Void Salts One Salt Pile, one Amethyst, one Soul Gem Daedra Heart One Human Heart, one Black Soul Gem Specific Daedric Armor One Daedra Heart, one Ebony Armor piece, one Centurion Dynamo Core, one Black Soul Gem Specific Daedric Weapon One Daedra Heart, one Ebony weapon, one Centurion Dynamo Core, one Black Soul Gem Random Daedric Armor One Daedra Heart, one Ebony Ingot, one Void Salts, one Greater Soul Gem Random Daedric Weapon One Daedra Heart, one Ebony Ingot, one Silver Sword or Greatsword, one Greater Soul Gem

The resultant item or creature will spawn at the center of the Atronach Forge when conjured through these recipes. Assume all creatures summoned from the forge to be immediately hostile to you, and come prepared for a fight. All loot dropped by defeated creatures from the forge is free for you to take.