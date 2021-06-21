How to use the explosive satchel in Red Solstice 2: Survivors

In Red Solstice 2: Survivors, players will be taken on endless and ever-growing waves of twist, alien mutants as they attempt to survive their time on Mars. They will have access to all manner of tools, including explosives satchels. Early in the game, players will be asked to destroy a wall with explosive satchels, but this can actually be a little confusing.

In this guide, we will run through everything you need to do to destroy a wall with explosive satchels in Red Solstice 2: Survivors.

The first step is to find where you actually need to blast open the wall. Hit the Tab button to bring up the map and look for the exclamation point symbol. Head there and you will find the section of the wall that you need to blow open with the explosive satchel.

When you arrive, click on the explosive satchel option in the inventory on the left side of the screen, then place it down within the red circle near the wall. Now, you will want to stand back a little bit to make plenty of room, then scroll over the explosive satchel with the mouse. Hit Ctrl and the right mouse button to detonate the explosive satchel, blowing a hole in the wall.