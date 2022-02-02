How to use the Grappling Hook in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The Grappling Hook in the first Dying Light was a great inclusion and really let you explore that world in a new way. That is why once we unlocked the Grappling Hook in Dying Light 2 Stay Human, we were very excited. That being said, this is a very different item from last time. Here is what you need to know about it and how to use it.

You first get the Grappling Hook during the main story when you are scaling the VNC tower. There is no way to miss it; you just need to get far enough in the game to get it.

While the Grappling Hook in the first Dying Light would latch onto edges and pull you to them, this one is actually used to swing from fixtures. If you are trying to scale a building and don’t see a way to get to the next platform, look up for a yellow-colored object, and you can throw your Grappling Hook there and swing across.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When equipped, you will have a second reticle that shows what you can throw your Grappling Hook at. While you can throw it at trees and enemies, it has essentially no effect.

The Grappling Hook is a Nightrunner Tool, so this item can be equipped in your accessories tab (the left slot on your quick wheel). That being said, if you want to have access to it at all times, even when it is not equipped, you can go to your Options and tab over to Controls, and there is an option called Expert Grappling Hook Controls. This will set it to pressing the bumpers on your controller to throw it out at any time.

As of this writing, we have not upgraded the Grappling Hook, so we are unsure if more utilization will come to it after putting resources in it. We will update this article when we know more.