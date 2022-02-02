While it takes a while to get it, the Paraglider in Dying Light 2 Stay Human will completely change the way you traverse the open world. Not only can you reach previously inaccessible areas, but you can save yourself from an untimely end from a far drop. Here is how to use the Paraglider in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Where to find the Paraglider in Dying Light 2

If you have played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you will have a pretty good idea of how Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s Paraglider works. You will receive it on Lawan’s Rooftop after arriving in the Central Loop in the main story quest.

Paraglider controls in Dying Light 2

While in the air, press Square on PlayStation or X on Xbox to deploy the Paraglider. While it is out, you will gradually lose stamina, which will end with you falling straight down when you run out. However, you will keep the Paraglider out and will take reduced damage when you hit the ground.

Controlling the Paraglider is inverted by default, so pulling down on the thumbstick will have you lift the nose up in the air, which will contain your freefall. If you do not stabilize yourself, you will not get much distance.

While traveling above the rooftops, you will notice upstreams of air around the land. If you aim yourself into one of those streams, you will immediately have your stamina refilled and burst higher into the sky. If you are on the ground, you can stand in the stream and pull out your Paraglider for an instant jump into the sky.

While the Paraglider will be pretty slow when you first get it, you can upgrade it over time at a Craftsmaster with Military Tech from GRE Crates and Old World Money.