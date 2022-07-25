How to use the Pokémon Go campfire app

It’s no secret that to maximize the rewards and XP you get in Pokémon GO, you need to have in-game friends that play the game regularly. However, this is not always possible, especially if you live in a remote area and have no friends nearby that play the game. In that case, you might want to try the Campfire by Niantic, a new social app that comes integrated with Pokémon GO.

Campfire app explained

As mentioned above, Campfire is a social app that aims to improve the social activity of Pokémon GO players in the game. It is developed by Niantic and hence is not any random third-party application that might get your account banned. Some of the noteable features of the app are mentioned below:

Like most social apps, you will be able to communicate with your in-game friends using Campfire.

Find nearby communities that share similar interests. You can also create a themed group with your friends, and like-minded players will be able to join it.

The app will allow you to track nearby raids and how much time it’s left before it starts/ends.

You will abe to locate all the nearby Gyms, spawned Pokémon, and the eggs that are coming up.

Screengrab via The Trainer Club’s YouTube

Using the Campfire app is pretty simple and doesn’t require any specific pre-knowledge of the app. Download the app from Play Store/App Store, create an account, or log in using your Pokémon GO account. Once done, simply open Pokémon GO and click on the map icon on the right side of the screen. This will immediately take you to the Campfire app, where you’ll be able to see all the nearby raids, Gyms, spawned Pokémon, and eggs. Similar to the Pokémon GO app, where you have several options on the right side of the screen, you will have different options in the Campfire app, allowing you to light a flare, add friends, scan the area or simply message friends.

Screengrab via The Trainer Club’s YouTube

It’s worth noting even though the app is available for downloading in both Play Store and App Store, it’s not up and running in many countries. Once you open the app, you’ll be notified whether the app is running in your region or not. Furthermore, since the app has not been fully unveiled, expect many new features or future changes.