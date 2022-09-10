How to use the Reefslider in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 introduces quite a few new special abilities to the mix for players to overpower their opponents. Choosing when to deploy them and how you use them can be key to making sure you stay on the field and cover more area with your team’s color ink. One of our favorite new additions to the game is the Reefslider. Here is how to use it effectively in Splatoon 3.

Related: How to use the Tacticooler in Splatoon 3

How does the Reefslider work in Splatoon 3?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you activate the Reefslider, your Inkling or Octoling will hop onto the back of an inflatable shark, and a track will be set up in the direction of your camera, not where your character is facing. You will move forward on the track until you reach the end of it or end it early by pressing ZR, where you will turn to the side and slam down on the ground with a big splash of ink. Enemies caught in the explosion will be splatted, and you can not change the direction of the special once it has started.

How to best use the Reefslider in Splatoon 3?

Because of the loss of steering, once you activate the Reefslider, you definitely want to pay attention to where you are directing it. If you are not careful and don’t do the explosion early, you could send yourself right off the map into some water. With that being said, we recommend using this towards the mainland of the arena you are in and using it to initiate a battle with enemies. If they do not see you coming, you can surprise them with it, and if you get close enough, have an easy splat on your hands. It moves much too fast for anyone to really run away from in most cases.

If you need to get a feel for how the Reefslider works, be sure to practice using it in the Lobby before a match begins.