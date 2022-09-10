How to use the Tacticooler in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 has a big selection of weapons and special moves to use throughout its multiplayer. Equipping yourself with the proper one for your needs is important to ensure you have the most success possible in your games. One of the newest specials is the Tacticooler. Here is what it does and how to use it in Splatoon 3.

Related: Splatoon 3 beginner’s guide – tips and tricks for new players

How does the Tacticooler work in Splatoon 3?

The Tacticooler is one of the easiest to understand special moves in Splatoon 3. When you activate it, you throw out a cylindrical object that stands up and opens four drawers holding containers on them. When you or a teammate walks near the Tacticooler, you will pick up one of its cans and drink it. Each member of your team can only have one can and enemy players can not grab them.

When you drink one of the Tacticooler’s cans, you get a speed boost effect. You can run and swim faster while under this effect, and if you are splatted while it is active, you will respawn immediately without needing to wait.

The Tacticooler obviously is best used when all four members of your team grab a can. With that in mind, be sure to place it when you have as many teammates around as possible. If an enemy arrives, you can also use the cooler itself as a small shield to protect yourself from incoming fire.

Don’t forget that activating your special abilities also refills your ink tank. If you have to throw it down just to get a quick refill and protect yourself from enemies, it is likely worth the drop, especially since you will likely get your drink in time and respawn instantly if they defeat you. Because they can not benefit from it, you have nothing to lose.