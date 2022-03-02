How to use the sail in FAR: Changing Tides

In FAR: Changing Tides, you must sail a ship across the sea until you find your goal, a lost city somewhere in the frozen wastes. However, it’s not clear at first how the boat works, which is why we’ve put together this guide for using the sail.

How to sail faster

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve pushed the button on top of the ship, the mast will be erected. You then need to climb up the mast, grab the rope, jump down, and attach it to the hull of your ship. This opens the sail, but that’s only half the battle. The flag on the mast shows you which direction the wind is blowing, and you need to push or pull the sail so that you’re sailing as close to that wind as possible. The rope attached to the flag has a blue portion at the top, and you’ll be sailing as fast as possible when the flag is in that zone.

As you move, you need to grab the lever that moves your sail and push or pull it so that you’re capturing the most wind. You can tell that you’re moving it in the right direction because the flag will climb higher and get close to the blue zone. When you’ve mastered the wind, additional sails pop out at the side, allowing you to capture even more energy and sail much faster. You’ll need to keep an eye on the wind and the position of your sail until you get your engine, at which point you can use that to help you move forward when the wind dies down.