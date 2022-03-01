Is FAR: Changing Tides set in the same world as FAR: Lone Sails? Answered

FAR: Changing Tides is the sequel to FAR: Lone Sails. In it, you control a nameless protagonist as they sail across the world in search of some company among the wreckage of the post-apocalypse. However, it’s unclear if the games are set in the same world. This guide explains if the two games are linked.

Where does FAR: Changing Tides take place? – Spoilers ahead

Screenshot by Gamepur

The world of FAR: Changing Tides may look very different from the one in FAR: Lone Sails, but it’s not. We’re not sure why, but the part of the world that FAR: Changing Tides takes place in is flooded, while the part of the world FAR: Lone Sails takes place in is a desert wasteland. It’s possible that there’s been a shift due to the earthquakes you feel throughout both games, moving where the oceans are.

The link between the two games comes at the end of FAR: Changing Tides. When you reach the final location in the game, a lighthouse, you need to power it up and sound the horn. That horn is the same one that you can hear at the end of FAR: Lone Sails. The camera also pans around to show you the fire you light at the end of FAR: Lone Sails before you sail over to the first game’s protagonist, and the pair meet for the first time.