What is the release date of FAR: Changing Tides?

FAR: Changing Tides is the sequel to FAR: Lone Sails, an intriguing indie title that saw players manage an engine and modify, maintain, and sail it across a vast desert to reach the ocean. The second game seems to contain many of the same mechanics, but this time the engine is being driven on and through a colossal ocean, and fans are eager to get their hands on it. This guide covers the release date of FAR: Changing Tides, advising you of when you can set sail in this unique dystopian world once more.

The release date of FAR: Changing Tides is March 1, 2022. The game is coming to PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The gameplay of FAR: Changing Tides appears to be much the same as FAR: Lone Sails. Players will need to manage their engine as they guide it from left to right across an immeasurable distance by sailing using the wind and submerging the engine like a submarine.

In addition to keeping on top of the fuel levels, repairing any damage, and putting out all the fires that break out, players will need to leave their engine to solve puzzles in the world and allow them to pass through the obstacles they encounter. Along the way, they’ll learn more about the world, which appears to be the same one explored in FAR: Lone Sails, but this game will tell the story of what happened to those that made it to sea.