How to use the Zipcaster in Splatoon 3

Move over, Inkjet. There’s a new, stylish way to traverse the turfs of Splatoon 3, and that’s the Zipcaster. Fast, furious, and unstoppable, the Zipcaster can get you just about anywhere there’s a vertical surface; even over enemy territory. However, making the most of it may not be immediately obvious, as it takes some getting used to. So, let us help you brush up on your ninja skills.

Weapons with the Zipcaster Special

Interested in trying out your ninja skills? These are the four weapons that come equipped with the Zipcaster, and what level you will need to be to acquire them.

Octobrush – Level 4

Carbon Roller – Level 6

Luna Blaster – Level 13

Splatana Stamper – Level 15

How to Zipcast in Splatoon 3

Once your special meter is all charged up, click the right stick in to activate the ziplash. From there, you can point at any wall in range, hit R, and your invertebrate will go sailing towards that destination. They’ll then stick to whatever wall you’ve flung yourself to. You’ll remain pasted to the wall indefinitely until your special meter is depleted, you’re splatted, or you fire your weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That’s right, firing your weapon will drop you from your perch. Make sure you’re not over water before you decide to let go. If you aren’t in an advantageous position, you can point at another wall or floor within range and zip over to it. You can change positions as many times as you want before time runs out. You can also drop by firing your weapon, then Ziplash again, as long as there’s still power in your gauge.

One final thing to note is that no matter where you traverse to, like with the Inkjet, you’ll be returned to your starting point. This means if you think you’ve got a sly ticket behind enemy lines, you’ll find your insertion is rather temporary. Also, note that an icon is placed on the ground where you activated the Ziplash, which means enemies can wait there in ambush for your special to run out. Use your skills wisely, Shinobi.