There are multiple Roller weapons you can use in Splatoon 3. These weapons are perfect if you’re someone who wants to barrel through your opponents and create destruction, but you’re not going to be helpful in a long-range fight. At the very least, Rollers are perfect for playing the objective in Turf Wars. There are several Roller weapons for you to pick from; this guide covers all Roller weapons and variants in Splatoon 3.

All Roller weapons in Splatoon 3

There are four Roller weapons for you to pick from.

Related: How to level up fast in Splatoon 3

Carbon Roller

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Carbon Roller has the worst range of the four options available, and it takes more than one hit to splat an enemy. However, it has excellent mobility to compensate for this lack of range and damage. This weapon is available at level 6 and comes with the Autobomb and Zipcaster abilities. You can use the special when you reach 180 points in a match.

Dynamo Roller

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dynamo Roller has the best range of the Rollers, but it’s slow to use and flick ink. It’s essentially the opposite of the Carbon Roller. You can unlock it once you reach level 12. This weapon comes with the Sprinkler and the Tacticooler abilities, and you can use your special when you earn 190 points in a match.

Flingza Roller

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Flingza Roller is only available when you reach level 20. It has a series of balanced stats, similar to the Splat Roller, but comes with a slightly better Range, and a significantly slower (but more powerful) vertical swing. With this weapon, you can use the Ink Mine and Tenta Missiles, and you can use your special when you reach 200 points.

Splat Roller

Screenshot by Gamepur

The base Splat Roller is the first Roller you can purchase from the Ammo Knights shop at level 2. It comes with the Curling Bomb and Big Bubbler. When attempting to use the special, it costs 180 points. It has the second-best handling of the Rollers, and comes with some decent stats that make it a worthwhile starting weapon in Splatoon 3.