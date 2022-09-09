How to use the Crab Tank in Splatoon 3

The Crab Tank is certainly an imposing weapon to see on the fields of Splatoon 3. As the name implies, it’s a monstrous, mechanical crustation that makes its pilot almost invulnerable from frontal attacks. It also has the firepower to back it up, featuring dual rapid-fire guns and a large cannon. You’re going to have to get into the thick of things to make the most of it, but most opponents will think twice about tangling with one of these super-weapons.

Related: How to use the Big Bubbler in Splatoon 3

Weapons with the Crab Tank Special Weapon

Here are the four weapons that come packed with the Crab Tank, as well as the level you need to be at to acquire them.

Splat Dualies – Level 3

Splattershot Pro – Level 9

L-3 Nozzlenose – Level 13

Splash-o-matic – Level 16

Riding the Crab Tank

Once your special gauge is full, press in the right stick to unleash the Crab Tank. For best results, make sure you’re already pointed at your target, as turning is not the crab’s strong suit. Your two weapons work separately. The ZR button fires the guns, while the R button fires the cannon.

There are two important things to keep in mind when using the weapon. The first is that the firing rate of the guns quickens the longer you hold down the fire button. At top speed, they rival the ink-spreading quickness of a Splatling. Meanwhile, the cannon functions more like an Explosher. That is to say, the projectile arcs and explodes on contact with the ground. This is most useful when you have opponents hiding around cover, as the blast radius can hit them behind a wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another helpful thing to know is that hitting the ZL button will roll the crab into a ball and allow it to traverse areas more easily. It can even go up walls, whether they are inked already or not. It leaves a trail of ink wherever it goes in ball form and can damage enemies if you bump into them. Don’t think you can just chase people around in ball form, however. A bump does only 40 damage, which means your opponent will most likely have the opportunity to run or retaliate.

One last thing to keep in mind; while the front of the Crab Tank will keep you protected, if an opponent circles around behind you, they can still splat you, ending your rampage. Make sure to check your butt before climbing aboard.