How to use Ultimate Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta

The Ultimate Perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are some of the best passives you can receive in the game. They’re an excellent way to edge against an opposing team, alongside the standard and bonus perks you’re already using. However, Ultimate Perks are unavailable when you begin a match and take time for you to use. This guide covers how to use Ultimate Perks and how you earn them in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

How to activate Ultimate Perks in MW 2 Beta

The Ultimate Perks are similar to the basic and bonus perks in that they provide passive effects. Because they are passive, you cannot activate them like a Field Upgrade. However, your Ultimate Perk is unavailable when you initially start a match. Instead, it comes with a timer, and it will not work until eight minutes have passed during a match, and this goes for every player in a multiplayer game in MW 2.

You can shorten this timer. You can lower the eight-minute Ultimate Perk timer by getting kills, assists, or capturing and holding objectives for your team during a match. Every 10 points you earn during a multiplayer game will remove a second off the eight-minute timer, getting you one step closer to the Ultimate Perk.

You will know your perk has been activated when you receive a small notification and see the perk has been activated on your HUD. The effects provided by the Ultimate Perk will now be available. For example, if you have Overclock, you receive an additional Field Upgrade charge on your loadout, allowing you to use your Field Upgrade twice back-to-back during a match. However, the cooldown timer for the Field Upgrade has gone up by 40%.

Ultimate Perks are a waiting game. As much as we want to use and activate them immediately, it comes down to waiting for that eight-minute timer to finish to begin to help your teammates. Not every player’s Ultimate Perk will activate at the same time. Those who are more active and actively earning points for a match will unlock theirs faster than those who are not doing as well.