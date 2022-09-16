You can use three types of perks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You have basic perks, bonus perks, and ultimate perks. The ultimate perks are some of the best bonuses you can receive in Modern Warfare 2, and they give you a distinct advantage against the enemy team. They work differently from the basic or bonus perks, though. Here’s what you need to know about how ultimate perks work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta.

How to use Ultimate Perks in MW 2 Beta

An Ultimate Perk is available to every player in a MW 2 match after eight minutes. However, you can speed up this time by earning points. For example, scoring kills, assists, completing objectives, or helping your team achieve victory will cut the overall time down, meaning the more playtime and activity you have in a game, the faster you can reach your Ultimate Perk.

Related: All confirmed M4 attachments in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta

Every time you score 10 points in a match, you remove a second from that eight-minute timer. When your Ultimate Perk is ready, the passive activates, making you much more deadly. However, until this happens, you won’t have access to your Ultimate Perk, and you need to keep it in the back of your head throughout a match.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Remember what you want to have in your kit to secure victory from the enemy team when you’re weaving your Ultimate Perk into your loadout before a match. The more active and aggressive you are in a MW 2 match, the faster you can activate that ultimate perk, making it easier for your team to score a win.

However, if you ever have time to examine the scoreboard, remember the enemy team also has access to an ultimate perk. The highest-scoring player on the opposing side might also have their Ultimate Perk, and you want to go out of your way to shut down them down.