How to customize your locker in Splatoon 3

Customization is one of Splatoon’s biggest selling points. In Splatoon 3, you are able to dress and customize your Inkling or Octoling however you like. On top of being able to customize your own character, another thing you can customize is your locker. That being said, how can you customize your locker in Splatoon 3?

Where your locker is in Splatoon 3 and how to customize it

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to even get a locker in Splatoon 3, much like when it comes to purchasing new clothes for your character, you’ll first need to reach level four. After reaching level four, you’ll unlock the locker. You can access your locker in the Lobby by going to the door behind the Shell-Out Machine. Opening up your locker will take you to the locker customization screen. Here, you can put your weapons, clothes, photos taken in Photo Mode, decorations, and stickers into your locker to really make it your own. You can buy decorations for your locker from Hotlantis, the General Store. This store will be locked off until you reach level four, so you won’t be able to buy anything from there until then. Unlike other stores in the game, you can buy an unlimited amount of items from Hotltantis without it being sold out.

When customizing your locker, you are able to grab an item and rotate it however you like. This is great if you’re struggling to find room using the item’s default position.

You can also check out the lockers of the players you played with in previous matches, and in turn your locker will also be viewable to them. Since your locker is shared publicly, you cannot customize it to depict anything harmful or else your locker may no longer be seen online.