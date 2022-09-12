How to watch Nintendo Direct September 13, 2022 – streaming link and what to expect

Nintendo Directs are always must-watch events for Nintendo fans. Whether the showcase is focused on first-party games, third-party ports, or an assortment of delightful indies, there is always a lot to learn anytime one airs. Despite some reported delays due to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, the next Nintendo Direct is set to air on September 13. Here’s how to tune in and what to expect from the show.

Related: Multiple sources claim a Nintendo Direct has been delayed due to the Queen’s passing

How to watch the Nintendo Direct

As stated, the next Nintendo Direct airs Tuesday, September 12. The showcase begins at 10 AM PT / 7 AM PT, and it’ll run for roughly 40 minutes. To watch, simply head to Nintendo’s YouTube channel when the time comes. It’s as simple as that.

However, there is an exception if you live in the UK, as the Queen’s passing will indeed have an effect on the broadcast. As announced on Twitter, Nintendo UK will not be airing the Direct live; instead, it’ll be available as a video-on-demand at 4 PM GMT — that’s one hour after its scheduled airtime in other territories. If you reside in the UK and want to watch the Direct live, you’ll have to go to the American Nintendo channel instead.

As a mark of respect during this period of national mourning, we will not livestream tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct. It will be published as a video-on-demand on our YouTube channel at 16:00 (UK time) tomorrow. — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 12, 2022

What to expect from the Nintendo Direct

As for what you can expect to see during the showcase, we have a vague idea of what will be shown. When the Direct was announced on Twitter, “roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on Nintendo Switch games launching this winter” was promised. That doesn’t specify first- or third-party, but there are several possibilities for each category. Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope are two prominent Switch exclusives coming later this year, and a Metroid Prime remaster has been rumored for quite a while now. As for third-party titles, the next few months will see the likes of Dragon Quest X, No Man’s Sky, Return to Monkey Island, and Shovel Knight Dig come to Switch.