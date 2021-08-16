How to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event – date, start time, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard, the next game in Activision long-running first-person shooter series, will be officially revealed this week. The confirmation of the event arrived via the PlayStation Store.

Vanguard will be getting revealed in a similar fashion to previous Call of Duty content, and players will need to actually be in Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the reveal.

Start time and date

The official reveal event for Call of Duty: Vanguard will take place live in Warzone on Thursday, August 19, at 10:30 AM PT.

How to view the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal event

You technically have two different options when it comes to viewing the event. The first is to have Call of Duty: Warzone downloaded on your PC or console, and be in-game at the above time to make sure you get to witness the event.

If you don’t want to go to all that trouble, then hundreds of streamers will no doubt be streaming the reveal from in-game via Twitch and Youtube, allowing everyone to have a look at what happens.

Vanguard is expected to be a return for the series to the a World War 2 setting, and will have a massive effect on Warzone, Call of Duty’s battle royale mode. The exact scope and scale of the changes are not currently known, but we expect to learn a lot more during the reveal.