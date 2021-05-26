How to watch the Genshin Impact 1.6 update stream

Genshin Impact continues to roll ever onwards like a massive boulder than cannot be stopped. The next update. 1.6, should be arriving in June, and as always we will be getting a livestream covering some of the important details of the release.

There are lots of leaks and rumors about the upcoming 1.6 update, so fans are very much looking forward to get confirmation of some of the potential systems that are on the way.

When is the Genshin Impact 1.6 stream?

As always, the stream will take place in Chinese first, on May 28 on the Genshin Impact Bilibili page. You can watch the stream at 8 AM ET or 5 AM PT. English speakers will be able to watch the English version of the Stream a few hours later on the official Genshin Impact Youtube at 12:00 ET, 9:00 PT.

There will also be a lot to cover, with upcoming changes and expansion to the game’s Serenitea Pot system that allows players to build their own housing, and lots of rumors swirling around a skin system that is apparently make its way to the game.

There will reportedly be a new character called Kazuha that will hopefuly be confirmed. There are also rumors of a new boat system and a summer archipelago, so the stream should be filled with information for people to enjoy.