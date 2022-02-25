How to watch the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents stream, and what you should expect

The Pokémon Company is holding a Pokémon Presents presentation on February 27 at 6 PT. This will be the first one in the past six months, and it will last 14 minutes. Hopefully, we will see a glimpse of what we can expect in 2022 and possibly in 2023. There are quite a few announcements we can realistically see, while others are more of a pipe dream.

The Sequel to Detective Pikachu/Detective Pikachu Switch Port

In 2019, The Pokémon Company announced a sequel to the hit 3DS title Detective Pikachu in the works. It was also confirmed that the original was going to be ported to the Nintendo Switch. Since the original reveal, we have had no new updates regarding either project. However, it was recently learned from a programmer working for developer Creatures Inc that the sequel is still in development.

Pokémon Let’s Go Johto

In 2018, The Pokémon Company released a new mainline title, Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee, a remake of Pokémon Red and Blue. However, instead of battling wild Pokémon, you would catch them as you do in Pokemon Go. Since then, we have got a new generation of Pokémon games, a traditional remake of Diamond and Pearl, and recently released Pokémon Legends Arceus. It seems too early for the 9th generation to be announced, so it makes a lot of sense that Let’s Go Johto is the next project in the lineup.

Pokémon Sleep

Like Detective Pikachu, a new project known as Pokémon Sleep was announced in 2019 with no updates since. Pokémon Sleep is planned to be a mobile application that tracks people’s sleeping times with the help of a new accessory known as the Pokémon Go Plus+. The device is also supposed to work similarly to the Pokémon Go Plus, which will notify you when you’re nearby a Pokémon or Pokestop in Pokémon Go by connecting it via Bluetooth. Hopefully, we will finally get an update.

Pokémon Pinball

Are you there, God? It’s me, your depraved gamer wanting nothing but a new Pokémon Pinball game. We have gotten five new generations of Pokémon, three new generations of Nintendo hardware, and I have aged almost 20 years since the last Pokémon Pinball game. What do I need to do to appease you? Please. Give me what I want.