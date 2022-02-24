A new Pokémon Presents will cap off Pokémon Day celebrations

The Pokémon Company announced on Friday that a new Pokémon Presents will air on February 27, capping off a week’s worth of celebrations leading up to the franchise’s annual Pokémon Day. The event will premiere on the official Pokémon YouTube channel at 9 AM EST / 6 AM PT, and will last roughly 14 minutes, wrote the company on Twitter.

The company did not indicate what would be shown at the event. The franchise’s prior Pokémon Day celebrations have typically consisted of limited-time in-game events, event-themed merchandise, and announcements related to the Pokémon anime series. While some pretty big announcements have been made on Pokémon Day in the past — such as in 2019 when Pokémon Sword and Shield were announced — it’s probably best to temper your expectations going into the event.

Fans have speculated that The Pokémon Company could announce DLC or expansions for Pokémon Sword and Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, or Legends: Arceus. Sword and Shield last received DLC in 2020, while Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl allegedly have in-game events related to Legendary Pokémon such as Arceus that are inaccessible at the time of writing. Meanwhile, it’s been rumored that Legends: Arceus could receive an additional 150 Pokémon as part of a DLC expansion.

The Pokémon Company also has several other titles in development, such as a sequel to Detective Pikachu, and Pokémon Sleep, the latter of which promises to “turn sleeping into entertainment,” claimed the company.