How to wavedash in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Dashing is when your playable character suddenly slides a reasonable distance closer or further away from where you want to go. Dashing is usually faster than walking and it covers more ground. If you want to get to your opponent quicker in a fighting game, dashing is the best option. While most fighting games have a dashing mechanic, Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl adds an uncommon feature to its gameplay – you can wavedash.

How to wavedash

Observers were quick to point out the similarities between All-Stars Brawl and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It’s not only because both are crossover games with big IPs, but also since both gameplay and the presentation of All-Stars Brawl were eerily similar to its highly successful predecessor. A huge thing that set apart the gameplay style of All-Stars Brawl with Smash is the ability to wavedash.

To wavedash is extremely simple; when jumping just press the block button and the direction you want to dash towards concurrently. If you want to wavedash forward, first jump and then press the block and forward button at the same time. You can still wavedash even if you double jump.

More interesting than the wavedash itself is the fact that you will still be able to do an action after you wavedash. So if you move closer to your opponent after a wavedash you can still hit them with an attack button. If you wavedash after only one jump you can still use your second jump after wavedashing.

You can also wavedash down to get to the ground quicker. You can also wavedash up to get an additional jump. To dash on the ground, you will need to hold the jump button, guard button, and either right or left concurrently.