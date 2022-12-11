How to win as an Impostor in Among Us Hide and Seek

Among Us introduced a new Hide and Seek mode, where the Impostor is trying to find all the Crewmates and kill them. There are two main differences between Hide and Seek and the typical Among Us experience (known as Classic Mode). First, the Impostor is known to players beforehand, and it takes ten seconds before the Impostor begins playing. Second, you can’t kill or vote out the Impostor; they are invincible and can kill Crewmates without consequence.

The Impostor seems invincible, but you can lose several games as you don’t get much practice time. An inexperienced Impostor can easily lose games, with the Crewmates running circles around them. Here are some tips to help you win as an Impostor, forcing Crewmates to take you seriously.

1) Always keep moving

The Crewmates can detect how close they are to the Impostor with their Danger Meter. It doesn’t tell them which direction the Impostor is coming from, which you can take advantage of. Always keep moving around the stage, and you will run into a few Crewmates who took a gamble. They will be easy pickings and can’t easily run away from you once you see them.

You can also check rooms quickly to find Crewmates performing tasks, who are unlikely to run and make for easy targets.

2) Be ready to use the “Kill” option immediately

Crewmates will do everything they can to avoid the Impostor, but they will sometimes get caught. Their best bet for survival is to run away immediately or hide, hoping that the Impostor isn’t able to kill them right away.

The Impostor sometimes only has a short window to use the “Kill” option before the Crewmate runs out of reach. Always keep the “Kill” option within reach to quickly take out the Crewmates you encounter. That makes you more deadly and harder to avoid, since seeing you will almost be a death sentence.

3) Wait by vents if a Crewmate hides inside them

Crewmates can hide inside vents to avoid the Impostor, and it can’t be bypassed. While a Crewmate is in the vent, an Impostor cannot touch them even if they know a Crewmate is in there. Fortunately, a Crewmate can only hide in vents a certain number of times, and hiding only lasts a few seconds. Once the time limit ends, the Crewmate is forced out of the vent.

A Crewmate will be defenseless once this happens, giving the Impostor the perfect opportunity to strike. It’s one of the few times staying still is a smart move for an Impostor. You lose a few seconds, but getting a Crewmate is worth the sacrifice.

4) Use the “Seek” map when it appears

As the Crewmate numbers dwindle, it can be difficult to keep track of the survivors, especially on large maps. Fortunately for the Impostor, they get a new tool in their arsenal once some time passes. It appears as the “Seek” option, and works similarly to the Crewmate map. The big difference is that it shows you the location of any surviving Crewmates, marked by the little Crewmate icon.

The Impostor can also see themselves on the map, giving them an idea of the distance between them and the Crewmate. This doesn’t show you a real-time position though; it just gives you the Crewmate’s current location. It can shift if the Crewmate is moving elsewhere, such as going to another room to complete a task. But it’s a great way of tracking down the surviving Crewmates, making sure you know where they are at all times.

5) Watch the heat markers during Final Hide

Final Hide represents the final countdown before the Impostor loses. They will only have 60 seconds to kill any remaining Crewmates or it will be their victory. To assist them, the Impostor gains increased movement speed and red heat markers that appear on the screen. The heat markers indicate a Crewmate’s position, and it’s faster than using the “Seek” map if they are close by.

You outrun any Crewmates during Final Hide, and it’s your chance to bring them down. The heat markers are great for finding Crewmates that are hiding in vents, though you want to reach them before they go inside.

Playing as the Impostor can be tricky since you aren’t always given the choice. But with some practice and using the tips above, you can quickly rack up your wins as an Impostor during Hide and Seek Mode.