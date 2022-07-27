How to win Rebirth of the Dead in Call of Duty: Warzone

Rebirth Island in Call of Duty: Warzone has taken on a whole new meaning with the reintroduction of zombies to the experience. As part of Season Four: Reloaded, a new game mode has been added to give players a new experience. Here is how to win the limited-time Rebirth of the Dead mode in Call of Duty: Warzone.

How to win at Rebirth of the Dead in Call of Duty: Warzone

Rebirth of the Dead is a battle royale mode that has up to ten teams of four competing to be the last team with a human standing. Once someone dies on a team, they are turned into a zombie and redeploy on to the battlefield.

When playing as a zombie, you will have three new abilities: a charged jump, a Gas Grenade, and an EMP Blast. They can also track recent human footprints and claw them to kill them. Your goal as a zombie is to find four Antiviral Syringes around the map. They are colored purple and will show up on the mini-map. They can be on the ground, Supply Boxes, Medical Supplies, and Buy Stations. If you kill a human, you get two Syringes, but if you perform a finishing move on them, you automatically get all four. When you get your fourth, you inject yourself and redeploy as a human.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you die while you are a zombie, you will be taken to the spectator screen, but you are not necessarily done with the game. On the right side of the screen, there is an Infestation meter. When enough zombies have been killed, all of the players currently sitting on the spectator screen will be brought back as zombies for one last chance to become human and survive. There is another event where Medical Supplies filled with higher-tiered gear and Syringes will be dropped around the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the circle closes in, zombies can move through it, but the only way to win is to be the last squad with at least one human player remaining.

Tips as a zombie

When playing as a zombie, you want to use your Gas Grenade to disorient humans while you run in to attack them. EMP Blasts can be used to destroy equipment.

Try and sneak up on humans. They can hear you, but you might be able to get the drop on them and get a finishing move.

Don’t forget to open Supply Boxes to look for Syringes. There should be more than plenty of opportunities to find these items scattered around.

Group up with other zombies to swarm humans trying to fend off attackers on their own. More targets for them, means a better chance that you can get close.

Tips as a human