Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Soul Capture Event: Dates, Rewards, & How To Play

Spooky Season is upon us and Call of Duty is nearly ready for its yearly terrifying transformation. While nothing has ever managed to live up to the terror that was Krampus’ arrival in Vanguard, the upcoming Soul Capture event in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone aims to give that a run for its money.

Don’t worry if you’re unfamiliar with the Soul Capture name. This is technically its first appearance in the Call of Duty series, though it’s modeled after an event that you may have already experienced if you’ve stuck out the entire lifecycle of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. There are many moving parts here, so we’ve broken them down into delectable little slices for you to breeze through at your leisure.

What is the Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone Soul Capture Event?

Image via Activision.

Soul Capture is part of Call of Duty’s premier Halloween event – Season 06 The Haunting. This is a mid-season update that brings a spooky vibe. While there are a few different playlist updates to be found at this time, Soul Capture isn’t tied to a specific mode. Instead, it will track players’ progress as they take down unique opponents in each game they play.

So, say you play a Team Deathmatch. You will earn one Soul for each player on the other team. This caps out at six, so you’ll have to kill all of the individual enemies at least once to collect their souls. Finishing the game will add the Souls to your collection, which can be found under the Event screen. Here, you can cash in Souls for various rewards; more information on that is provided below.

Warzone is a little more complicated, but the devs promise that you can collect them off of people and “monstrous beings” around Al Mazrah and Vondead. This works for Battle Royale, Resurgence, and DMZ.

Last time around, players were required to either win the match or upload their Trophies at various uplink stations around the map, but that mechanic may not be returning this go around.

The Haunting, and Soul Capture, along with it, kicks off on October 17, giving players plenty of time to adjust to the balancing updates in Season 6, as that patch arrives on September 27.

An end date has yet to be announced, but these events tend to run long. The first one in this style, Trophy Hunt, asked players to pick up 20 total rewards, with one of them holding an exuberant 1000 Trophy price tag.

How to Play The Soul Capture Event in MW2 & Warzone

Image via Activision.

As previously stated, Soul Capture will be live across all maps and modes in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone. Each mode will have a set number of souls that can be claimed, so some may be better than others if you plan to grind it out and collect all the rewards.

The shorter Core Multiplayer modes allowed us to collect six Trophies during that event. Longer modes like Domination and Hardpoint scaled that up to be more rewarding. They still paled in comparison to the ease of grabbing some friends and mowing down bots in DMZ, but it was a thoughtful move anyway.

MW2 & Warzone The Soul Capture Rewards

Image via Activision.

We don’t have the exact list of rewards yet, but using Trophy Hunt, we can make educated guesses about what will be featured. Last time, there were 20 rewards, with 18 being purchasable using Trophies. The final two were Operator skin progress benchmarks that were uniquely unlocked after you bought a specific number of the other rewards.

Here are the kinds of things you can expect in Soul Capture:

Battle Pass Tier Skip

Double XP Token

Calling Card

Weapon Charm

Vehicle Skin

Loading Screen

Gun Screen

Weapon Blueprint

We will update this guide with the latest information, including the specific rewards and how many Souls you’ll have to claim to earn them.

Soul Capture is just the tip of the iceberg, though.