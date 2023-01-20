You can upgrade the weapons your characters use in combat in Fire Emblem Engage, and one of the several improvements you can give them is through engraving. It’s a powerful enhancement for a character’s weapon, but there are a few requirements you need to meet if you want to unlock this hidden potential for a weapon. Here’s what you need to know about how weapon engraving works in Fire Emblem Engage.

How Emblem engraving works for weapons in Fire Emblem Engage

The engravings you can apply to your weapons come from the Emblem Rings you acquire in Fire Emblem Engage. You can only access this when you unlock the Smithy, which occurs after you complete Chapter 5, and you must choose to return to Somniel. There will be a cutscene after this battle where the Smithy offers to join you at the floating castle.

Related: How to upgrade and refine weapons in Fire Emblem Engage

You can find the Smithy at the center of Somniel, and they will be in the plaza. Speak with them, and there will be an option to engrave any weapon you have in your inventory. You will only have as many engravings as you do Emblem Rings. You can unlock more as you progress through the game, which will take some time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When picking out an Emblem engraving for your weapon, the benefits it provides to weapons vary on the one you select. For example, the Beginnings engraving is from Marth’s ring, increasing the weapon’s Hit, Crit, Dodge, Avoid chance, and Might. Alternatively, if you go with the Holy engraving, it comes from Sigurd, which improves your weapon’s Might and Avoid chance but decreases the Weight. You must choose what weapons you want to give that engraving to because only one can contain it at a time. Multiple weapons cannot have the same engraving.

The engraving upgrade costs Bond Fragments at the Smithy. Similar to refining your weapons, revisit the Smithy as you progress the story and unlock additional Emblem Rings.