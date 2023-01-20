The weapons you acquire as you play Fire Emblem Engage come with various stats that come into play during combat. You want to give each character in your party several options so they can prepare to battle against diverse enemies, but they can become stronger by upgrading. This is done through the refining system with the Smithy. Here’s what you need to know about how to upgrade and refine weapons in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to refine your weapons in Fire Emblem Engage

You will have the chance to unlock the Smithy when you reach the end of Chapter 5 and complete the battle. After you’ve finished it, return to Somniel. There will be a cutscene with two new merchants appearing in front of your character, and they will ask to join you at your base to assist with improving your party. One will be the Smithy, and the second will be Boutique, which gives you cosmetics for your character. You can find the Smithy at the center of Somniel.

When speaking with the Smithy, select any weapons from your inventory that you want to upgrade. The requirements for weapon refinement are going to vary. It will always cost Gold, but you might need to give the Smithy iron, steel, or silver ingots. You can find them by trading with other countries and improving alliances with them by providing Donations from the Bulletin Board.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, as you progress through Fire Emblem Engage, if you’ve upgraded a weapon to a certain point, you can turn it into a more powerful weapon. You can view those upgrades further down the list while visiting the Smithy, but they don’t appear until you progress further into the game. We recommend taking time after each battle to see the Smithy to view what upgrades are available for your weapons and other weapons you found after a victory.