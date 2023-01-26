5 inappropriate Roblox games your child shouldn’t be playing

Roblox is easily one of the most popular gaming platforms in the world, particularly with young people. It allows people to develop almost any game they can imagine, so you won’t be surprised to find out that there are some inappropriate Roblox games to keep your eye out for. While many Roblox experiences have adult themes, most don’t go quite as far as these titles. Here are the most inappropriate games on Roblox and why your child shouldn’t be playing them.

The five most inappropriate games on Roblox for young people

There are plenty of shooters on Roblox that don’t make this list, mainly because they don’t try to emulate realistic injuries or violence. The stylized graphics on Roblox can lull you into thinking that everything on the platform is appropriate for kids, but that simply isn’t the case. Whether it is because of violent themes or sexual content, here are the five games on Roblox that parents should be watching out for.

Cabin Roleplay

Image via Veztez Sierra

There isn’t much better than chilling out with friends in a cozy cabin. Cabin Roleplay offers exactly that, but some warning flags come with this chilled-out vibe. Like many Roblox experiences, there is very little moderation for which cabin you join on the public servers, especially with the inclusion of voice chat. The game itself doesn’t have any sexual or inappropriate content within it but it doesn’t do enough to protect kids from adults who would use the platform for nefarious purposes.

Club Iris

Image via Infamous Productions

This Roblox experience tries to recreate the look and feel of a dance club. Admittedly, it does a fairly good job of that, but things get sketchy with the inclusion of beds and some of the sexual themes in the game’s avatars. The game’s chat function can also be problematic, with it being very easy to expose young players to sexual language without warning. Club Iris is listed as “All Ages” on Roblox but it has too few safeguards to protect kids from grooming or from being exposed to inappropriate content for their age.

Poppy Playtime

Image via PandaTM3

Poppy Playtime is a remake of the original PC game using the Roblox environment, and it does a decent job of it. This game makes our list of the most inappropriate Roblox games for its use of graphic violence to create tension along with the lack of any age guidelines on its page listing. These two factors mean that there are very few safeguards for young players who happen upon the experience while browsing the Roblox library.

Survive the Killer

Image via Slyce Entertainment

Dead by Daylight has spawned a whole host of imitators in gaming, but most of them on Roblox avoid trying to recreate realistic violence. A single killer is tasked with stabbing, shooting, and otherwise maiming multiple victims each round, earning points for each kill. Survive the Killer has some of the best gore and blood effects on the platform, making it a good horror game but not one that is appropriate for most of the young people on Roblox.

Vibe Place

Image via Leleisataco

This is another game where players are largely left to their own devices. Unfortunately, when you leave people on the Internet to their own devices, things often become dirty. Vibe Place lets players chill out and talk to each other, but too often the chats turn sexual. The lack of moderation within the servers is what makes this one of the most inappropriate Roblox games for kids.