Is Buzzwole good, and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Buzzwole is an Ultra Beast, and you can catch it in Pokémon Go. Although it is considered an Ultra Beast, it’s a legendary Pokémon, and you won’t have many opportunities to add it to your collection. If you catch Buzzwole, you want to ensure you know how to use it against other players. This guide covers if Buzzwole is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Buzzwole in Pokémon Go

Buzzwole is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. You will likely want to prepare to use it against any Dark, Grass, or Ground-type opponents you can expect to encounter in PvP, but you also want to make sure you’re weary of any Flying-type moves. These will be difficult to avoid as Buzzwole does much damage from these moves.

What makes Buzzwole an interesting legendary Pokémon is you can use it in all three Pokémon Go Battle Leagues. It will be a viable choice in the Great, Ultra, or Master Leagues, allowing you to be flexible with your choice and try to find a suitable place for it on your team. Like many Fighting-type Pokémon, Buzzwole has several powerful moves that will make it hard to defeat.

The best moveset to teach Buzzwole is the fast move Counter, followed by the charged moves Superpower and Lunge. These low-energy moves give Buzzwole the chance to take advantage of Counter, a high-energy attack.

Is Buzzwole good?

We do recommend using Buzzwole in the Pokémon Go Battle League. It is a viable choice with a quick, fast move, with plenty of potential to bait out an opponent’s shield with some good Fighting and Bug-type attacks. It is a bit weak on the defense side, but you will want to use it in the Lead role to swap it out with a Switch or Closer Pokémon.