The best moveset for Buzzwole in Pokémon Go

Buzzwole will be featured in five-star raids in Pokémon Go for a limited time. You will have a chance to add this Pokémon to your collection, and by doing so, you can use it in future Pokémon battles or battles against other players in PvP. You want to make sure you get the most out of this Pokémon, and to do this, you want to teach it the best attacks. This guide covers the best moveset for Buzzwole to use in Pokémon Go.

Best Buzzwole moveset

Buzzwole is a Fighting and Bug-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type Pokémon, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type moves. Buzzwole is a legendary Pokémon, and it has an outstanding maximum CP of 3,461, or 3,912 if you use XL Candy. Despite these stats, you can use Buzzwole in the Great, Ultra, or Master League, depending on your team. It’s one of the rare Pokémon that has a use throughout all of these categories.

These are all the moves Buzzwole can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Counter (Fighting-type) – 8 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Poison Jab (Poison-type) – 7 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Fell Stinger (Bug-type) – 20 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack power by one rank)

Lunge (Bug-type) – 60 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to decrease attack of the opponent by one rank)

Power-up Punch (Fighting-type) – 20 damage and 35 energy (100% chance to user’s attack power by one rank)

Superpower (Fighting-type) – 85 damage and 40 energy (100% chance to lower user’s attack and defense power by one rank)

When it comes to going with Buzzwole’s fast move, you have two solid choices that are both extremely good. Counter and Poison Jabs are attacks that generate 3.5 energy each turn, and they both take two turns to fire. They’re also relatively close in damage, with Counter edging slightly ahead of Poison Jab. We recommend Counter as a better option, but Poison Jab is also a good choice that will generate the same amount of energy for Buzzwole’s charged moves.

For the charged moves, we recommend you go with Lunge and Superpower. These are the stronger, superior moves to Fell Stinger and Power-up Punch because of the amount of damage they do. You might want to experiment with swapping one of these out for the quicker charged move, which you can use on Buzzwole to potentially bait out a shield from your opponent. However, Lunge and Superpower will be your go-to choices if you want to do the most damage.

The best moveset to teach Buzzwole in Pokémon Go is the fast move Counter and the charged moves Lunge and Superpower.