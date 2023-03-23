The 10 Best Minecraft Treehouse Designs and Ideas

Treehouses add a different charm to any Minecraft world. Although players can always go for a basic treehouse, it’s good to spice things up every so often. There are all kinds of treehouse designs to choose from, but we’ve compiled a list of the best ten.

Dual Treehouse

Screengrab via Typface’s YouTube

If one treehouse isn’t enough, you can always add another one for a dual treehouse setup. It looks fancy, and you will also have more space to accommodate friends or items.

Cottagecore Treehouse

Screengrab via LubovLC’s YouTube

Cottagecores, in general, are getting popular in Minecraft, and you can transform one into a treehouse. This is one of the best-looking treehouses in the game, and there are numerous customizations that can be done here.

Floating Treehouse

Screengrab via Cortezerino’s YouTube

High up in the sky, where no one can disturb the harmony, you are ensured a pleasant time. Under a giant cherry blossom tree, surrounded by a Japanese-themed landscape, this design is aesthetically pleasing. It is a perfect base for when you are looking to enjoy solitude.

Jungle Treehouse

Screengrab via Mr. Mirror’s YouTube

This is probably the easiest treehouse to build because you don’t need many materials to build it. Although you will still use only one tree as your base, the other trees in the forest add a different flavor to the overall aesthetic.

Modern Treehouse

Screengrab via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT’s YouTube

Even though a treehouse usually carries a more classic look, you can give it a modern touch by using white concrete and wood. Place the blocks carefully to create balconies and use flower pots to cover the area. You can also add an elevator for better convenience.

Nether Treehouse

Screengrab via TheMythicalSausage’s YouTube

The Nether region is home to some of the rarest materials in Minecraft. Instead of using standard resources, you can use the materials from the Nether region and create one of the most incredible looking treehouses.

Spiral Treehouse

Screengrab via Otama The World’s YouTube

The actual treehouse design, in this case, is pretty straightforward. However, the stairs used here are very long and follow a spiral pattern. You can even add more flora to the stairs, and your journey up or down will always be serene.

Treehouse Kingdom

Screengrab via A1MOSTADDICTED MINECRAFT’s YouTube

Yes, you can have an entire kingdom built on a treehouse in Minecraft. However, this will take a lot of materials, dedication, and some serious time investment. If you are aiming to have a treehouse that is sure to awestruck anyone, a treehouse kingdom is a perfect choice for you.

Underwater Treehouse

Screengrab via KIMS STUDIO’s YouTube

Yes, you can build a treehouse underwater. As bizarre as it may seem, this is one of the most beautiful designs. Use glass windows to create underwater views and add aquatic plants and animals for decoration. Furthermore, you can ditch conventional materials and go fo coral and sea lanterns to build the base.

Winter Treehouse

Screengrab via Cortezerino’s YouTube

This unique design utilizes the entire tree as its base instead of just building one on it. Using snow blocks, build a base and make it in such a way that it resembles a giant tree. Remember that this design, by default, is for snowy regions, so you have a warm and cozy place to unwind during harsh winters.