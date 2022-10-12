Is Competitive Play in Overwatch 2 cross-platform?

Overwatch 2 is a game built on the idea of playing with your friends and using teamwork to overcome the opposing team. That being said, if you are a group that prides themselves on competition, you will likely want to play Competitive mode and earn yourself some wins and climb the SR tiers and divisions. What if you are playing on different platforms, though? Can you do Competitive Play in Overwatch 2 cross-platform?

Does Overwatch 2 Competitive have crossplay?

There are limits in place for Overwatch 2’s crossplay functionality when it comes to Competitive. While PC players can play alongside console players in Quick Play, Arcade, and Custom Games, they can not do so in Competitive. That being said, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox players can play together in the ranked mode without restrictions.

Because of this distinction, players who make use of cross-progression between PC and the consoles will notice they have different ranks between the two. While your SR will transfer between consoles, your PC SR will be completely independent of that other ranking.

While it may be disappointing that you can’t play Competitive with a friend if one of you is on PC and the other is on a console, this decision is made out of fairness. On one hand, keyboard and mouse is widely regarded as the more accurate way to play a first-person shooter like Overwatch 2. On the other hand, if console players were given aim assist in the mode, PC players would feel cheated. Since all of the other modes are accessible, this is a concession we can deal with. Also, with Overwatch 2 being a free-to-play game, it is easier than ever to just download it on another platform and play Competitive with your friend there.