Is Crash Team Rumble cross-platform/crossplay?

Crash Team Rumble takes the classic platforming you know and love from the Crash Bandicoot series and translates it into a multiplayer game. You can play with or against your friends as you all work together to collect Wumpa Fruit using the strengths of each unique character. This guide explains if Crash Team Rumble is cross-platform or supports crossplay, so you know if it matters which platform you play on.

Does Crash Team Rumble support cross-platform/crossplay multiplayer?

Yes, Crash Team Rumble will support cross-platform/crossplay multiplayer. The game is being built from the ground up with this support in mind so that people can play with their friends no matter what system they’ve purchased the game on. A big change for a series that has its roots on the PS1. Whether you’re playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, or PS5, you can play with your friends. At the time of writing, it’s unknown if there will ever be a PC version of the game. This information was shared in a Q&A session with WCCFTech.

Crash Team Rumble is a unique multiplayer game that seems to take inspiration from MOBAs such as League of Legends and DOTA 2. The core gameplay revolves around collecting and storing Wumpa Fruit at your team’s base. You can fight other payers for it, lose it to those that ambush you, and miss out on collecting some due to your character’s capacity. Each character in the roster has a different ability that will synergize with others to help make a coherent team experience.

It’s essential to learn how each character feels to play so you can easily switch between them as you go from match to match. Prowess across a range of characters will make space for others to play as their favorites, allowing your team a better chance at winning regardless of who is available. The game is very fast-paced, with five-minute matches from start to finish. A battle pass system gives you something to work towards between matches. Many cosmetics are available along both the free and premium tracks.