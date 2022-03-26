Is Dark Matter in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Since Kirby’s Dream Land 2, Dark Matter has made consistent appearances in the Kirby series, either as a boss or cameo alluding to the big bad. There are countless appearances or relations to Dark Matter in this series that really encapsulates how big of an impact they have had since the early days. With all that being said, should you expect to see Dark Matter in Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

Unfortunately, there is no boss fight against Dark Matter in Kirby and the Forgotten Land and as of this writing, we have not noticed any Easter eggs or references to them, although we will update this post if we are wrong.

We are quite surprised to not see see the spacial threat make their way into a game where Dream Land’s inhabitants were pulled through a vortex to a new world. That felt like a great opportunity to officially bring them back, but instead the fame features a new threat.

Regardless of their lack of appearance, that does not mean it is impossible for them to make an appearance with an update to the game. With Kirby having his first ever 3D focused game, we think a fight against the baddie would be an interesting battle that longtime fans would enjoy.